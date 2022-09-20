Mary M. Wiser, 69, of Willow Street, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late James H., Jr. and M. Madeline Rider Wiser. She was a 1970 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School.
Mary had worked for the Tyco Corporation and AMP, Inc. of Lancaster for many years.
She was an active member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, where she was involved with the church Christmas Bazaar each year.
Mary was a hard worker, who always had a gift to give to someone. She enjoyed photography, crafting, baking, and gardening, sharing her flowers in arrangements which she gave to neighbors, friends and family to enjoy. Christmas decorating was her favorite time of year, and she was a true "country girl," loving the outdoors, trail riding, hiking, swimming, boating and camping. She was a landowner and conservationist. She had owned several horses over the years and her dogs were her constant companions. She also had a great interest in Native American heritage.
She is survived by her siblings: Linda Childs of Lancaster, James married to Barbara Wiser of Willow Street, and Larry married to Joanne Wiser of Centreville, VA; her in-laws Sandy Wiser, Ronald Callihan, and David Kriner; and by many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Ann Callihan, David Wiser, Patricia Kriner, Guy Wiser, and Paul Wiser. Also preceded in death by Linda Childs' spouse, Gilbert Childs.
Friends will be received by Mary's family on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 10-11AM at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA, with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM. Interment in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
