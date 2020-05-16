Mary M. Weaver, 101, of 351 Quarry Rd., New Holland, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ammon M. Weaver, in 2007.
Born in East Earl Twp., she was the daughter of the late Sydney M. and Lydia W. (Martin) Weber.
Mary was a homemaker and a member of the Weaverland Mennonite Church, Weaverland Con-ference.
Surviving are three children: Irma married to the late Enos Zimmerman, Orrstown, Ammon W., Jr. married to Eva G. Weaver, Spencer, TN and David married to Betty Weaver, Mount Pleasant Mills, a son-in-law Leon married to Katie High, Robesonia, 39 grandchildren, 195 great-grandchildren, two foster great-grandchildren, 56 great-great-grandchildren, a sister Irene Rutt, New Holland and two sisters-in-law, Anna Weber, Atmore, AL and Florence Weber, New Holland.
She was preceded in death by two children, Marian High and Kenneth L. Weaver, five siblings: Amos Weber, Ida Weaver, Mabel Hurst, Martin Weber, Raymond Weber and five half-siblings: Edgar Martin, Ivan Martin, Anna Hursh, Henry Martin, Peter Martin, two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private at this time due to the current public health crisis. Burial will be in Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.
