Mary M. Weaver

Mary M. Weaver

Mary M. Weaver, 91, of Leola entered into rest on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Washington and Florence Moyer McNeal. She was the loving wife of James E. Weaver who died in 2011.

A homemaker most of her life, Mary had worked a variety of jobs over the years. She was an active member at Leacock Presbyterian Church, Paradise and prior to that Zion Lutheran Church, Leola. A member of the Eastern Star, she also enjoyed knitting and gardening.

She will be lovingly missed by her children, Jan Eric Weaver and Amy Weaver Shea, both of Lancaster; two granddaughters, Allison (Nick) Gunzenhauser and Audrey Weaver; a sister, Sandra wife of the late Thomas Lafferty, Shillington. A sister, Alice Witwer preceded her in death.

Private services will be at the family's convenience followed by interment in Trumbauer Memorial Cemetery, Leola. Furman's – Leola

FurmanFuneralHome.com

Plant a tree in memory of Mary Weaver
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Furman Home for Funerals

59 West Main Street
Leola, PA 17540
717-656-6833
www.furmanfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter