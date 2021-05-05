Mary M. Weaver, 91, of Leola entered into rest on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Washington and Florence Moyer McNeal. She was the loving wife of James E. Weaver who died in 2011.
A homemaker most of her life, Mary had worked a variety of jobs over the years. She was an active member at Leacock Presbyterian Church, Paradise and prior to that Zion Lutheran Church, Leola. A member of the Eastern Star, she also enjoyed knitting and gardening.
She will be lovingly missed by her children, Jan Eric Weaver and Amy Weaver Shea, both of Lancaster; two granddaughters, Allison (Nick) Gunzenhauser and Audrey Weaver; a sister, Sandra wife of the late Thomas Lafferty, Shillington. A sister, Alice Witwer preceded her in death.
Private services will be at the family's convenience followed by interment in Trumbauer Memorial Cemetery, Leola. Furman's – Leola
