Mary M. Rosemary "Rosie" Craig, 70 of Leola, PA passed away on November 9, 2019 at Elizabeth Manor, Elizabethtown, PA. She was born on April 8, 1949 in Cortland a daughter of the late, LeRoy C. and Jennie Russell Eaton.
Rosie was a dairy farmer's wife doing any and every task of working on the Gilcraig Farm in Spafford. She was a life time member of the Spafford Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
Rosie loved flowers, traveling and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She appreciated the work of the Amish and traveled to 60 different Amish communities. Rosie was an avid Elvis Presley fan and her favorite song was My Way.
Rosie is survived by her husband of 47 ½ years, Gilbert "Gib" Craig, Jr., one daughter, Katie (Jenna Brown) Craig, two sons, Phillip Burns, Keith Burns, one brother LeRoy T. Eaton, two sisters, CarrieMae (Richard) Wagner, Phyllis Filkins, seventeen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Rosie was predeceased by her first husband, James H. Burns, her first parent in laws, Lloyd and Irene Burns, current parent in laws, Gilbert and Lillian Craig, two sisters, Ruth Vogel, and Patricia "Sherry" Wiers.
Calling hours will be 10 AM–12 PM Saturday, at Wright-Beard Funeral Home Inc., 9 Lincoln Ave., Cortland with a funeral service to begin at 12 PM. A luncheon will follow at The Borodino Volunteer Fire Department, 2500 Nunnery Rd., Skaneateles, N.Y. Burial will take place in the spring at Atwater Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215
