Mary M. Peters, 94, of New Holland, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Fairmount Homes. Born in Lost Creek, Pa, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Elinor (Toole) Murphy. Her husband, Raymond H. Peters, died in 1994.
Mary and her husband owned and operated the former Ritz Theater in New Holland for many years. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in New Holland.
Surviving are two grandchildren: Cori Witmer of New Holland, and Darbi Witmer of Encinitas, CA; and two great-grandchildren, Adam Helman, and Teagan Miraglia.
Preceding her in death is a daughter, Raynel Witmer; a son, Raymond H. Peters; a sister, Sarah Stern; and a brother, Robert J. Murphy.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date. A private interment will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Casimir Cemetery in Mahanoy City.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 150 Water St., New Holland, PA 17557.
