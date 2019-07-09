Mary M. Ober, 80, of Paradise, PA, passed away at her residence on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
She was the wife of the late Clarence G. Ober, Jr. who passed away in 2000. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Abner and Henrietta Leonard Ruth.
Mary was a great homemaker, who was an over-the-top decorator for all holidays and was known for her baked goodies throughout the year. She took great pride in her home, taking care of yardwork and collected angel figurines.
She was well-known serving as her husband Clarence Ober's deputy constable when he served as a county constable.
Mary is survived by her children: Timothy C. married to Beverly Ober of Paradise, Richard C. Ober companion to Irma Skowood of Narvon, Joanie L. married to Hob Reese of Marietta, GA, Clarence "Butch" Ober III of Intercourse, and Douglas W. married to Kimberly Ober of Ronks; her 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, and by her sister, Betty Groff of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her siblings Ida Klingseisen, Jean Riker, and Virginia Ruth.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 6-8PM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA and again on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 10-11AM, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11AM. Interment in Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Mary's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 hospiceandcommunitycare.org. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com