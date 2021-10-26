Mary M. Nolt, 91, a resident of Lincoln Christian Home, died at the home on Sunday, October 24, 2021.
She was married 17 years to the late Ivan M. Nolt who died June 8, 2020. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Aaron L. and Katie Kreider Oberholtzer.
Mary was a member of the South Hinkletown Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference. She had been employed many years as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Cedar Haven in Lebanon.
Surviving are five step children, I. Mark, married to Marie (Weaver) Nolt of Ephrata, James K., married to Sarah (High) Nolt of Ephrata, Martha Anne, married to Dennis Rhodes of New Waterford, OH, K. Timothy, married to Minerva (Zimmerman) Nolt of Denver, and Rhoda G., married to David Martin of Ephrata; 28 step grandchildren, 72 step great-grandchildren; a brother, Nathan K., husband of Miriam (Nolt) Oberholtzer of Denver; and three sisters-in-law, Katie Newswanger of Newmanstown, Anna Mary Oberholtzer of Ephrata, and Edna Mae, wife of James Martin of Ronks. She was preceded in death by brothers, Norman K., Irwin K., Aaron K., Adin K., Paul K., John Jacob, and Mahlon K. Oberholtzer and by sisters, Martha K., Elsie K., Cathryn K., and Edna K. Oberholtzer.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 29, at 9:30 A.M. at the South Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 575 Farmersville Road, New Holland, PA with Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the Farm Crest Chapel at Fairmount Homes, on Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
