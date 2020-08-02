Mary M. Mitchell, 86, of Lititz passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family. Born in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of the late William A. and Mary C. (Burke) Burkitt. She was the loving wife of William J. Mitchell, Jr. with whom she shared 64 years of marriage until his passing in 2019.
Mary was a devout member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Lancaster. In her free time, she could be found out tending her garden full of beautiful flowers and vegetables. Mary also enjoyed sewing and birdwatching. She was a member of Universal Athletic Club, where she had many friends. She also devoted some of her time to volunteer work at local nursing homes.
She is survived by her children Steven M. Mitchell, husband of Bonnie, Michael D. Mitchell, husband of Cindy, Jean Ann Lare, John C. Mitchell, husband of Jennifer, her siblings William Burkitt, husband of Laura, Anna Gallagher, wife of Charles, Jeanette Bond, James F. Burkitt, and her grandchildren Kelsey, Katy, Sean, Jillian, William, and Lydia. In addition to her husband William she is preceded in death by her son Drew Alan Mitchell as well as her brother John Burkitt.
A closed casket visitation will be held on Tuesday August 4, 2020 from 10:30-11AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to The Alzheimer's Association at P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. To send the family an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com