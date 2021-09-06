Mary M. Ehemann, 101, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 at United Zion Home in Lititz. Born on August 17, 1920 in Perth Amboy, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Arthur L. and Sarah (McCoy) Jennings. Her Husband of 51 years, George Ehemann, Sr., preceded her in death in 1991. She often spoke of her large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins, and especially her older brothers Arthur and Louis Jennings both of whom she admired.
Her father's job with the Armstrong Cork Company moved the family from Gloucester, NJ to Lancaster where Mary graduated from Thaddeus Stevens Girls High School in 1936, the same year her future husband George graduated from the neighboring Boys' High School. The two finally met that Fall on campus at Millersville State Teachers College where they graduated in 1940 and later that year they married. By 1945 George had been serving in the Navy while Mary was everything including Mother to her kids. After the war, George finally returned home to stay, and in 1947 their youngest of four children, Mary Ann, was born.
With Mary Ann old enough to start school, Mary started her 28-year teaching career in Manheim Township as a sixth-grade teacher. In 1981 Mary and George together retired from teaching and devoted lots of time attending their grandchildren's many activities.
Mary enjoyed singing in church choirs throughout her life. She was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Lancaster where she taught Sunday School and served a term on church council. She enjoyed knitting sweaters, baking bread, reading books, and playing bridge.
She leaves behind three children: George Jr., husband of Diane Ehemann of Lancaster, Judith Deichert, wife of William Deichert of Lancaster, and David, husband of Carole Ehemann of Arnold, MD. Also nine grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, brothers, and husband, Mary was preceded in death by daughter Mary Ann.
Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 540 W. Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com