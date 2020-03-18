Mary M. Dunn, 82, passed away at her East Lampeter Twp. home on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was born in Lancaster to the late Joseph and Hedwig (Sollfrank) Streicher. Mary celebrated 61 years of marriage with her husband Earl R. "Skip" Dunn, Jr. last November 8th.
A graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Class of 1956, Mary was a wonderful and caring homemaker for her family. She enjoyed cooking and baking, and experimenting in the kitchen. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Mary also loved her cats Daisy and Tinkerbell.
Having loved anything Disney, Mary visited Disney World many times, even multiple trips in the same year. She enjoyed bus trips with Conestoga Tours and was also a great Phillies fan.
Mary was of the Catholic Faith, and she attended Bird-In-Hand United Methodist Church with Skip.
In addition to her loving husband Skip, Mary is survived by their son, Brian E. Dunn, husband of Judy of Berwyn; two daughters, Brenda Dunn, wife of Jeff Snavely of Lancaster and Barbara "Buby", wife of Paul Aguiar of Lancaster; and her grandchildren, Oasis and Oakley Aguiar and Sophie Dunn.
Following Mary's wishes, a cremation graveside service will take place 1 PM Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, New Holland Ave. and Plum St., Lancaster, PA, with The Rev. L. Lawrence Dunlap officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Bird-In-Hand U.M. Church, P.O. Box 408, Bird-In-Hand, Pa 17505.
