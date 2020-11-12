Mary M. Burns, 95, a resident of Garden Spot Village, New Holland, PA, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born in Wilmington, DE, the daughter of the late Aubrey W. And Sara (Minshall) Michener. Mary enjoyed 64 wonderful years of marriage to the late Charles W. Burns, who passed away in 2011.
Mary graduated from Johns Hopkins University with a Registered Nursing Degree in Pediatrics. After working at a hospital in Wilmington, she was employed for many years by the late Dr. John Maroney. She attended the Garden Spot Community Church.
Surviving is a son, C. William, Jr., married to Janie Burns of Edwards, CO; a daughter, Susan J., wife of the late Martin Moore of Indianapolis, IN; four grandsons, seven great-granddaughters, one great-grandson; and three sisters, Esther Bentley of FL, Peggy Reese of Dover, DE and Joan Wagner of Wilmington, DE. Mary was preceded in death by a brother, Aubrey W. Michener, Jr. and by a sister, Ruth Hopewell.
A graveside service and interment in the Union Hill Cemetery, Kennett Square PA will be private and held on Saturday, November 14th at 2:30 P.M. The service will be livestreamed and will be available to view at www.GroffEckenroth.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory may be made to the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund or to Mission to the World, P. O. Box 744165, Atlanta, GA 30374. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.