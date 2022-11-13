Mary M. "Bobbi" Glass, 77, of Lancaster, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 11, 2022. Born in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Robert A. and Mary (Hawks) Murphy. She was married to her loving husband, Joseph W. Glass, for 55 years.
Bobbi graduated from Manheim Township High School, class of 1963. She continued her studies at Centenary University in Hackettstown, NJ. Bobbi was a dedicated homemaker and cared deeply for her family. She also enjoyed working alongside her son at Advanced Chiropractic.
She was active in the Golden Meadows Swim Club, and was a member of the Golden Meadows Crescent Club, the Lancaster Tennis and Yacht Club, the Manheim Township Reunion Committee for the class of 1963, and former member of the Unwind Dance Club. She loved being by the ocean, and enjoyed vacationing at her condominium in Dewey Beach, DE. She was a skilled gardener and cook. Bobbi adored spending time with her family, and always supported her sons and grandchildren in the sports and activities they participated in.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Rustin W. Glass, husband of Jennifer, of Lancaster, PA, Daniel J. Glass, husband of Emily, of Haworth, NJ, sister, Virginia M. Berman, wife of John, of Saratoga, NY, grandchildren, Braeden Glass, Julia Glass, Siena Glass, Michael Glass, and Nicholas Glass.
Services will be private.
