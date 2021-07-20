Mary M. Adame, 76, of Mt. Pleasant Mills, entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA.
She was born on July 14, 1945, in Lancaster, PA, a daughter of Dorothy G. (Schatz) Flowers and the late Elwood C. Flowers, Sr. Mary married the late Paul Port, and after Mr. Port's passing, she later married the late Raymond Adame.
Early in life, Mary was a deli server at the Country Store in Mount Joy, PA. She enjoyed doing needlepoint, solitaire, and crossword puzzles. Her great enjoyment was spending time with her loving family creating precious memories.
Mary is survived by her mother, Dorothy Flowers; a daughter, Deborah (Port) Longenecker and her husband, Brian, of Mt. Pleasant Mills; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; brothers, Elwood C. Flowers, Jr. and his wife, Sheila, of Mount Joy and Richard C. Flowers and his wife, Sharon, of Liverpool; and a sister, Judy A. Spickler and her husband, Carl, of Klingerstown.
She was preceded in death by her father; her two husbands; and two sons, Keith Port and John Port.
Per Mary's wishes, services will be held at a later date at the discretion of her family. She will be laid to rest with her late husband, Raymond, at Arlington National Cemetery.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, 9366 Route 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA, have been entrusted with the care and arrangements of Mrs. Adame.
