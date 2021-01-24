Mary Louise VanBrookhoven Foehl was born in Lancaster, PA to Henry VanBrookhoven, Jr and Grace Louise Clark VanBrookhoven on April 13, 1930. Her brother, Eugene VanBrookhoven and his spouse Ethel Irene Hines of California; and sister, Kathleen V. Romp and her spouse, Robert Romp preceded her in death. She was the devoted wife of the late Luther P. Foehl, of Newtown Square, PA. Mary is survived by her grandchildren, Kimberlee J. Nelson and spouse Edgar Nelson; Robert L. Feeser and spouse Andrea E. Feeser; Major (Retired) Bryan R. Feeser and spouse Sherri Feeser; 7 great-grandchildren who lovingly call her "GG"; and several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Mary graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1947. In the course of her life, Mary was employed by Armstrong Industries, Lancaster; Advance Products, in Philadelphia; and the American Institutes of Underwriters where she retired after more than 20 years at the age of 83. Throughout her life, she was a longstanding member of the Women's Auxiliary of Eastern Baptist Seminary and the First Baptist Church of Malvern, PA, serving on the Board of Deacons, Chairman of the Doris Dickerson Circle for women's missions, Sunday school teacher, and Superintendent and mezzo-soprano in the choir. Mary also consistently supported The Gideons International mission providing Bibles throughout the world and was civic-minded volunteering for many years at voting polls, libraries, and bringing God's Word to prison inmates.
A resident of Tel Hai community since 2013, Grandma loved daily crossword puzzles, crocheting, baking, and reading The Guideposts and Reader's Digests as well as her Bible daily. She died suddenly at home on January 17, 2021 and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A Memorial Service will be planned at Tel Hai at a future date. A Graveside Service to be held at Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill, PA at 11:00 AM on February 6, 2021 which is open to the public and will be streamed live through https://www.facebook.comthedonohuefuneralhome.com/
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to The Gideons International at www.gideons.org/sendtheword or by calling 866-382-4253.