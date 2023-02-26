Mary Louise (May) Trump, 96 years old, went home to be with her Lord on February 15, 2023. She resided at Brethren Village, Lititz, PA and was born in Bloomsburg, PA, to the late Eugene S. May and Agnes E. May. Mary Louise was the wife of the late Victor Carl Trump who passed away in 1986.
Surviving are 4 daughters: Susan, wife of Joseph Weidler, Ogdensburg, NY; Nancy May, Irvine, CA; Gail Whatmore, Lancaster; Sharon, wife of Kevin Tschudy, Lancaster. Grandchildren: Emily Garcia (Dan); Krista Crumpton (Adam); Caroline Weidler; Stephen Weidler; Michael Weidler (Sara); Alex Trump; Nathan Whatmore; Kelly Arnold (Seth); Laura Whatmore; and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Betty Buck, and a brother, William C. May. She was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy Girton.
Mary Lou graduated in the class of 1943, Bloomsburg High School. She worked for Bloomsburg College from 1943 to 1950. After moving to Lancaster, PA, she briefly worked at Hamilton Watch Co., leaving employment to raise her four daughters. She later worked in bookkeeping for W. L. Grant Co. from 1968 to 1975 and United Way of Lancaster County from 1975 to 1997, retiring at the age of 71. Mary Lou was an avid reader and enjoyed being with her family, who affectionally called her "Meme" and "Aunt Honey." She attended Calvary Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary Louise Trump's memory to the Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
A life celebration will be held April 7, 2023. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com