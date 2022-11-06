Mary Louise Stein

Mary Lou Stein, age 88, of Lower Windsor Township, died peacefully at home on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Born in Columbia on January 15, 1934, she was one of twelve children born to the late Howard and Mary (Charleston) Gable.
Mary Lou was a 1951 graduate of Columbia High School. She was a loving homemaker, and was especially known for her cooking and baking, which she loved to share with friends and neighbors. She also loved to sew and work in her flower garden.
Mary Lou was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in East Prospect. She was also a member of the Farm Women, Chapter #25, the Order of the Eastern Star, and the York Hiking Club.
Mary Lou is survived by her sons David Stein and Charlie Stein, and his wife Judy, both of Lower Windsor Township, her 4 grandsons, 4 great-grandchildren, and her sister Lois Hake of Elizabethtown. She was preceded in death by her 10 brothers and 1 sister.
A memorial service to celebrate Mary Lou's life will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Zion United Methodist Church, 1 North Main Street, East Prospect, with Pastor Jim Lewis officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary Lou's memory may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 1 North Main Street, East Prospect, PA 17317 or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to the charity of one's choice.
The family would like to offer a special "Thank You" to the staff and nurses at Hospice and Community Care for the loving care they gave to Mary Lou.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.