Mary Louise Parke, 79, of Lancaster, died at Hospice and Community Care on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Alice Smith and Jack F. Parke, Sr., husband of Frances Lippold Parke. She enjoyed singing, crafts, Bingo and loved her cat, Baby.
She is survived by: siblings, Jack F., Jr., husband of Carol L. Parke of New Providence, Clarence, husband of Linda L. Parke of Mount Joy; niece, Leigh, wife of Matthew T. Costarella of Lancaster. Besides her parents and step mother, she was preceded in death by siblings, Darlene Ann Parke, William Oakwood, and Carmelita Shoemaker.
The memorial service will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, PA. Friends may call Monday 10:30-11:00 AM at the funeral home. Furman's-Leola
