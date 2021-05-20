Mary Louise Parke

Mary Louise Parke

Mary Louise Parke, 79, of Lancaster, died at Hospice and Community Care on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Alice Smith and Jack F. Parke, Sr., husband of Frances Lippold Parke. She enjoyed singing, crafts, Bingo and loved her cat, Baby.

She is survived by: siblings, Jack F., Jr., husband of Carol L. Parke of New Providence, Clarence, husband of Linda L. Parke of Mount Joy; niece, Leigh, wife of Matthew T. Costarella of Lancaster. Besides her parents and step mother, she was preceded in death by siblings, Darlene Ann Parke, William Oakwood, and Carmelita Shoemaker.

The memorial service will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, PA. Friends may call Monday 10:30-11:00 AM at the funeral home. Furman's-Leola

FurmanFuneralHome.com

Plant a tree in memory of Mary Parke
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Furman Home for Funerals

59 West Main Street
Leola, PA 17540
717-656-6833
www.furmanfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter