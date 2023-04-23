Mary Louise LeFevre, 89, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Ephrata the daughter of the late Edwin G. Erb and Anna Gruber Erb.
She was a graduate of Ephrata High School. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald C. LeFevre with whom she shared 59 years of marriage. She was a proud military wife who spent 21 years moving around the U.S. with her family.
Mary enjoyed traveling, reading, concerts, and spending time with her family. She was a lifelong member of the Ephrata Church of the Brethren, and a volunteer with Tabor Community Service.
Mary is survived by two daughters, Donna LeFevre wife of Daniel Battisti, Diane Horst wife of Daniel Horst, a son, Michael LeFevre husband of Roberta (Fasnacht) LeFevre, a grandson, Joshua LeFevre husband of Katelyn (Kampen) LeFevre, two great-granddaughters, Abigail and Charlotte, and a sister, Ruth Ann Erb.
In addition to her husband Donald, she was predeceased by brothers John, Ralph, Melvin and Edwin.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to the Ephrata Church of the Brethren, 201 Crescent Avenue, Ephrata 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
