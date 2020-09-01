Mary Louise Gingerich Taylor, 84, of Lancaster, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 30th.
Mary was the daughter of the late Luther and Miriam (Kauffman) Gingerich of Manchester, PA. She graduated from Manchester High School in 1954 and Millersville State Teachers College in 1958.
Mary is survived by her husband Clark E. Taylor of 61 years, two children, Scott E. Taylor and his wife Denise (Cogan Station, PA) and Cynthia E. Taylor (Lancaster), and her four grandchildren who were the apple of her eye.
Mary was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg. For decades, she sang in the choir and led various children's choirs. She also volunteered with Meals on Wheels from the 1960s to 2020 and the Office of Aging for 30+ years.
A private service for the immediate family will be held. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg, 101 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA 17579 or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller. reynoldsandshivey.com.
