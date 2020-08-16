Mary Louise Fonzi, 92, of Millersville passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Willow Valley Communities in Willow Street, PA.
Born in Chest Springs, PA, Mary Louise was the eldest daughter born to Emmeran C. and Elvera M. (Kibler) Rieg. Married June 1, 1957 she shared 58 years of marriage with her husband Samuel Fonzi, before his death on July 5, 2015.
After graduating in 1949 from Mercy Hospital in Altoona, PA, she devoted 33 years as a registered nurse. In addition to her everyday life she enjoyed tending her garden, time as a member of the Millersville Craft Group since 1968, traveling the USA and internationally, and was a skilled seamstress and quilter. Her happiest times were those shared with family and friends.
She leaves to honor her memory her children: Samuel J. (Kathleen) and David L. (Janet Fitzgerald) and her adoring grandchildren: Samuel A., Marina L. and Nicholas F. Fonzi. She is survived by her sisters: Janet Bloom and Lois Burris; brothers: John (Elaine) and Leonard (Theresa) Rieg. As well as many nieces, nephews and in-laws. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Robert, Donald and Paul and her sister: Leona.
There will be a visitation on Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. Gravesite services and interment (beside her husband) will be held at St. Monica's Catholic Church, 3037 Colonel Drake Highway, Chest Springs, PA on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. There will be a visitation with her family at St. Monica's that morning from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Please make contributions in Mary Louise's memory to the PA State Nurses Assn., 3605 Vartan Way, Suite 204, Harrisburg, PA 17111 www.thenfp.org. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
