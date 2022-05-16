Mary Louise Cummings, 82, of New Holland, PA, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the Lancaster Nursing and Rehab Center in Lancaster. She was the wife of the late Melvin Cummings, Sr. who died in 2021. They shared 60 years of marriage together. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Howard Stone, Sr. and Margaret Simms Stone.
She is survived by three children: John W. Cummings of New Holland, Melvin Cummings, Jr. of New Holland and Vickie L. Hoover and husband Wilmer of Leola, two grandchildren, four great grandchildren and seven siblings: Howard L. Stone, Jr. of Gordonville, Raymond Stone of Ephrata, Irene Seace, Aleah Donkewicz of Gap, Madeline Gibson of Ronks, Barbara Cummings of Paradise and Susan McCarffaey of New Holland. She was preceded in death by four siblings: Betty Phillips, Georgia Root, Florence Shearer and William C. Stone.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 10:30 AM at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, PA followed by interment at the Calvary Monument Bible Church Cemetery, Paradise, PA. Family and friends are also invited to attend the viewing at the funeral home from 9:30 AM to the time of the service.
