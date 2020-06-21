Mary Louise Book Winters, 97, formerly of Lancaster and Strasburg, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Luther Acres. She was born in Strasburg Township to the late Ira J. and Aida (Brown) Book. Mary celebrated 62 years of marriage with her husband Roy Philip "Zeke" Winters before his death in 2005.
A 1940 graduate of the former Strasburg High School, Mary worked for Armstrong Cork Co. in the billing department (1941-1945), Precision Time Co., Strasburg (1958-1960), was co-owner with her husband of Zeke's Snack Bar, Strasburg (1961-1963), and at Franklin & Marshall College as the coordinator of mailing services (1964-1985), retiring in 1985.
Mary's memberships included Zion United Church of Christ, Strasburg, charter member and past president of Strasburg VFW 8710 Auxiliary, past president of Strasburg Senior Citizens, The Lunch Bunch of Franklin & Marshall College, and Conestoga View Auxiliary.
She enjoyed gardening, genealogy, reading and traveling. Mary loved to play the piano and organ. The family matriarch, her family meant everything to Mary.
Mary is survived by her son, Gary L. Winters, husband of Dianne (Fernald), Strasburg; two daughters, Linda M. wife of Merle Oatman, Oxford and Mary Ann Winters, York; 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband Zeke, Mary was preceded in death by her son Robert A. Winters in 2019, and his wife Betty (Althouse) in 2010; and her siblings, Walter and Carl Book, Mae Shissler, and Ruth Bair.
A cremation graveside service will take place 1:00 PM Monday, June 29, 2020, at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, PA 17603, with Rev. Robert M. Bistline officiating.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Pennsylvania Wounded Warrior, Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17112.
To send online condolences, please visit BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644
A living tribute »