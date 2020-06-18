Mary Louise Binkley Trimble

Mary Trimble, born July 30, 1929, passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord on May 20, 2020 of natural causes. She was the loving wife of the late Curtis C Trimble, Sr. who passed in 1982 and daughter of the late Harry and Verna Binkley.
She is survived by her children: Curtis, Jr (Eileen) Trimble, Beverly Trimble, Harry/Bill (Terri) Trimble, Deborah (Tom) Tritsch, Brian (Joan) Trimble, Tina Trimble (Eric) Danese; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, a sister, Eleanor Wilson, step sister, Joanne Taylor and sisters-in-law, Harriet Trimble Long, Verna Trimble and Delores Binkley, along with many nieces and nephews.
Private interment will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park.
