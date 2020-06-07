Mary Lou Wilkerson of Willow Street passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Moravian Manor, Lititz. She was 86. She was the beloved wife of Benjamin Wilkerson for 48 years prior to his death in 2005.
Born in Lancaster, Mary Lou was the daughter of late Joseph F. Keemer and Virginia Carter Keemer.
Mary Lou is survived by her sons, Mark Wilkerson (Elena), of Lititz and Mathew Wilkerson of Lancaster; granddaughter, Sarah Rodela (Raymond) and great-grandchildren, Lillian and Benjamin, of Terrell, Texas; sisters, Beatrice Armer (Paul), Quarryville, and Mabel Willing, Warminster, and brother, Joseph F. Keemer, Lancaster. Mary Lou leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family members.
Mary Lou graduated from East Lampeter Township High School and while a student developed a love of photography, and could be found at many school events taking photos which she happily shared with others. Upon graduation, she got a job at a photoshop in Lancaster to continue her love of photography. While there, she met her future husband, Ben Wilkerson, who later bought and operated Coe Camera Shop.
Mary Lou loved her role as wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend and looked forward to any occasion visiting with family and friends. She also loved gardening and spent many happy hours working in her garden. Travel was another favorite activity that she shared with her husband and they enjoyed many travel adventures.
Due to the pandemic situation, a Celebration to honor Mary Lou's life will be held at a later date. Donations in her honor can be made to one of her favorite foundations: Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, Connecticut 06002.
