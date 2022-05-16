Mary Lou St. Pierre, 92, of Millersville, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2022. Born in Stroudsburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late James W. and Janet M. Philbin.
Mary Lou attended Lampeter High School until 1947 and went on to have a career as a waitress and hostess. Later she became a well-known salesperson at Kay Jewelers in Lancaster for over 35 years. She was a successful professional with integrity and honesty. She was a woman of grit and often times wit with a wink of her eye. She was a wonderful grandmother with just the right amount of spoiling and discipline. Her memory will always be with us.
Mary Lou is survived by her three daughters: Denise A. Finger, Lancaster, PA; M. Michelle McCann (Donald), Millersville, PA; and Erin R. Singles, Muncy, PA, as well as 8 grandchildren: Jennifer S. Avery (Nathan), Millersville, PA; Robert G. Finger (Nichole), Mooresville, NC; Claire C. Finger (Chasity Johnson), Lancaster, PA; Andrew P. Finger, Lenexa, KS; Carrie E. Gigliotti (Jason), Macungie, PA; Michael C. Singles (Tabitha), Palmerton, PA; Darrell R. Singles (Danielle), Allentown, PA; and Alex W. St. Pierre, (Michael), Muncy, PA, and 11 great grandchildren. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband George F. St. Pierre in 2005, her 5 siblings, and her son-in-law, Rob Finger.
Family and friends are invited to attend graveside services which will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 20, 2022, at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
