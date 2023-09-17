Mary Lou Nagy, 90, formerly of Maytown, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. Born in Fort Lee, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Conway) Herlich. Mary was the wife of the late William Joseph Nagy who passed away in 1999.
Mary Lou a member of Mary Mother of the Church Parish in Mount Joy and was part of the sewing circle. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
Mary Lou is survived by two children, William Nag,y Jr., husband of Dorinda of Bainbridge and Mary Ryder, wife of Richard of Mount Joy; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Jackie Gieratowski of NJ and Pauline Blackford of Tobyhanna, PA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 625 Union School Rd, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Monday, September 18, 2023 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received before Mass from 10 AM to 11 AM. Final Commendation and Farewell will be held at Maytown Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mary Mother of the Church Parish (address above). To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com