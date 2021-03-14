Mary Lou "Ludy" Reitzel died on March 6, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care. A lifelong resident of Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Ida Torbert.
Mary Lou and her late husband John (Tim) Reitzel were the parents of Amy, wife of Jim Swartz of Pawleys Island, SC, and John, husband of Wendy Reitzel of Columbia, PA. She is also survived by grandchildren Jeff Barninger of Denver, CO, Zachary Reitzel of Mount Joy, and Alexandra Reitzel of Columbia, a great-granddaughter, Evalynn, and several nieces and nephews. Mary Lou was predeceased by her siblings Alfred Torbert, Jake Torbert and Jane Smith.
Ludy was first and foremost a devoted mother. She was most at peace when working in her garden. A graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1949, she spent several years as a secretary at St Paul's Episcopal Church, and will long be remembered for her many creative talents, particularly her impressive skills as a seamstress.
In accordance with her wishes, there will not be a formal service. In lieu flowers, donations to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org in Mary Lou's memory would be greatly appreciated.
