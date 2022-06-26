Mary Lou Lawson, 82, of Columbia passed away on June 10, 2022. She was born in Columbia to the late Amos B. and Helen C. (Hartman) Murry and was a lifelong resident of Columbia. Mary Lou was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School with the Class of 1958 where she was a member of the Sewing and Library Clubs. She worked at Schick until they closed in 1981. She then had her own craft business for the next fourteen years; her wreaths can still be seen around Columbia. Mary Lou was always proud of the way she kept her lawn and gardens, and her home beautiful. She was an avid dog lover and adored her Airedale Terriers, Ashley, Max, and Tucker. Mary Lou was a lifelong and faithful member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband of Fifty-eight years, Thomas Lawson; two children, Michael M., husband of Carole Lawson, Tracy L., wife of James Yeand; four grandchildren, Ryan and Kelly Lawson, Mark and Jessica Yeand; a sister Anne Gerz; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Holly Oatman and a brother, Harold "Brumpie" Murry.
A celebration of Mary Lou's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on July 1, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St, Columbia, PA 17512. Father Augustine Joseph will officiate. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. until service time. Mary Lou's family would like to thank her caregivers and hospice for their compassion and kindness with Mary Lou's care for over three years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr, Lancaster, PA 17604 or Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St, Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville