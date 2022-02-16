Mary Lou (Price) Holland, 79, a lifelong Columbia resident, entered the presence of her Savior on Feb 11, 2022, while resting at home. Born to the late Philip J. Price and Mary E. Hamaker, she was the wife of the late Vincent (Butch) Holland. They were married 56 years before Mr. Holland's death.
Mary Lou retired from QVC, where she worked as packer and an instructor/trainer. She worked in manufacturing for most of her adult life at both Kahn-Lucas Mfg. and R & S Mfg. She was an active member of the Grace E C Church, Columbia. Her service included teaching children's and adult Sunday School classes, serving on the Missions Committee, singing in the choir, and serving as the lay delegate to the denominational conference for 15 years.
Mrs. Holland was known for her readiness to help those in need and for her prayer ministry. She was an accomplished storyteller. She also worked with children conducting Bible Clubs in her home and assisting with Bible Clubs in local schools. Her grandchildren lovingly joke that her hobby was being a grandmother. She poured much of her life into showering them with love and sharing her faith, wit and wisdom with them. She will be remembered as a generous and joyful grandmother by her eight grandchildren, their spouses, and seven great-grandchildren.
Mary Lou is also survived by three daughters, Pamela, wife of James Humbert; Denise, wife of Wayne Miller, Jr.; and Kathleen, wife of Gregory Breach; a sister Kathleen Smith, and a brother, Ronald Price.
A funeral service will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut Street, Columbia, PA on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Don Wert officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may visit with the family at 10:00 a.m. on Friday one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, we invite you to contribute to the Child Evangelism Fellowship, 5307 Main St., East Petersburg, PA 17520, in memory of Mary Lou Holland. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville