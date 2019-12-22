Mary Lou Hodgen, 72, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at her home. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Richard L. and Ruth M. (Hergenrother) Neuhauser.
Mary Lou was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, class of 1965. After high school, she attended Emil's Beauty School and became a licensed cosmetologist. She then went on to be employed by the School District of Lancaster as a teacher's aide, retiring in 2009 with 30 years of service. Mary Lou also enjoyed working as a hair dresser part-time over the years.
Those who knew Mary Lou, knew she was an avid fan of the Lancaster Barnstormers. She was a member of the Barnstormers Booster Club and she had her picture taken with many of the team members. Mary Lou loved animals, having several pets over the years. She was known for drinking large amounts of coffee, which she did until her last day. Mary Lou was a devoted grandmother and made attending her grandchildren's events a priority. She was a member of Faith United Church of Christ for many years.
She is survived by her daughters, Valerie (Dale) Stewart and Melanie (Michael) Petrosky, both of Lancaster; a brother, Richard Neuhauser, of Lancaster; and grandchildren, Jason, Hailey, Isaac, Adam, Zoey, and Zach.
A service celebrating Mary Lou's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December, 28, 2019, at Faith United Church of Christ, 1204 Wabank Road, Lancaster, PA 17603, with a visitation at the church from 10 – 11 a.m. Everyone is invited to a light luncheon at the church immediately following the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary Lou's memory to The Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute online at www.lancastergeneralhealth.org/giving.
