Mary Lou (Green) McKinley, 91, died on July 23, 2019, at Moravian Manor in Lititz, PA. She was born on December 23, 1927, in Abington, PA, the daughter of W. Howard and Margaret (Johnson) Green. She was married to George A. McKinley (2015) for 64 years.
After graduating from Linden Hall, in Lititz, PA, Mary Lou studied voice at Westminster Choir College in New Jersey, where she met her husband, George. She then completed a second degree in music education from Columbia University in New York. Mary Lou was a music and early childhood educator with positions in Denton, TX, and Bloomington, IN. She later worked in health food stores and at J. C. Penney in King of Prussia, PA, and then served as an early childhood educator at preschools in King of Prussia and Paoli until she retired. In each area of her work, Mary Lou was a loving presence for people, from preschoolers to the elderly. Mary Lou was a woman of deep faith and a life-long Presbyterian. She contributed her beautiful soprano voice to Presbyterian Church choirs in Bryn Mawr, Great Valley, Wayne and Lancaster, PA, and was a member of the Wayne Oratorio Society choir.
Mary Lou loved music, enjoyed bird watching and was passionate about learning. Mary Lou especially enjoyed traveling to New York to see performances at the Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center and enjoyed Saturday afternoon opera broadcasts. She was fascinated by political philosophy and read voraciously in the areas of Russian history and literature and French history and art. She was an expert and caring cook who shared delicious food with family and friends. She leaves behind a legacy of love and people who will miss her dearly.
A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mary Lou is survived by three daughters, Margaret, wife of Robert Verrecchia, Marilyn, wife of Jay Parrish, and Kathryn McKinley; her grandchildren, Ruth, wife of Eric Parrish Sauder, Daniel Parrish, husband of Morgan MacIver, and her great-grandchildren, Luke Parrish Sauder and Anna Parrish Sauder. She is also survived by her sister, Betsy Baker, Chapel Hill, NC, and Barbara App, Sleepy Hollow, NY. She is predeceased by her husband, George and her sister, Sally Speelmon.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Steinman Hall of Moravian Manor, 300 W. Lemon Street, Lititz, PA 17543 on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Richard Thierolf officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:15 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be private.
Donations in honor of Mary Lou McKinley may be sent to the Moravian Manor Benevolence Fund, 300 W. Lemon Street, Lititz, PA 17543.
