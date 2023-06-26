Mary Lou Forrey, 65, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Keystone Villa.
She was born in Lancaster to the late Charles and Violet (Groff) Forrey. Mary Lou graduated Conestoga Valley High School in 1975 and attended Shippensburg University where she was a member of the 76 Delta Rho pledge class. She received her Bachelor's from Goshen College and later earned her Master's Degree in Business from West Chester University. She went on to teach business at Immaculata University while pursuing a successful career in banking as a Commercial Lender with various blue-chip banks such as Wachovia.
Mary Lou loved spending time with her nieces and nephews. She also loved to travel and visited almost every continent. Mary Lou even volunteered her time in Malawi in 2012. When she was not traveling internationally, she loved to spend time at Longwood Gardens; this was her favorite place to visit the beautiful gardens and seek solace.
The family is comforted knowing that Mary Lou is with her big sister, Emma Jean, whom she looked up to more than anyone. In addition, her two favorite fur babies (dogs) Jake and Fritz will be there to greet her and cover her with kisses and hugs!
Mary is survived by four nephews, Shane, husband of Giovanna Forrey, Chad, husband of Shelley Forrey, Charles, husband of Jessica Owen, Michael Forrey; one niece, Sarah Forrey and a brother, Charles Forrey and their beloved families.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Emma J. Owen, and a brother, Robert S. Forrey.
The family is planning a memorial for her for this August or September and is also working on a physical tribute to Mary Lou at Longwood Gardens where her friends and loved ones can visit to experience her love of nature.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
