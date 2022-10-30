Mary Lou Dietz, 81, of Lancaster entered into eternal life on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Mary Lou was born on December 18, 1940 in Harrisburg, PA. She was the daughter of Louis H. Lane and Mary Elizabeth (Seidel) Lane. She graduated from Camp hill High School in 1958 and attended Virginia Intermont College. She was a retired Office Manager from Engleside Products in Lancaster.
She enjoyed spending time at her second home in Brownsville, TX and her cabin in Mifflin County. Her leisure time was spent attending Penn State Football games, going to the beach at Stone Harbor, NJ and fishing in the Pennsylvania streams. Her many hobbies included playing bridge, reading and dancing. Her family was her priority and she was known for her kindness and generosity to all. She was a wonderful friend and was always there for anyone that needed her.
She was predeceased by her parents, former husband, D. Ronald Dietz, and sons D. Louis Dietz and Daniel R. Dietz. Surviving are daughters, Mary Lynn McNee of Mt. Joy, PA, Rebecca E. Carnefix (Scott), of Geneva, NY, sister, Katherine L. Gipple, of New Cumberland, PA, grandsons, Chad Kurtz of Lancaster and Ryan Kurtz (Brandi) of Lititz, Christopher Dietz of Atlanta, GA, granddaughter, Erika Hummel (Andrew), of Mooresville, NC, niece, Carol Terceira (David), nephew, David Phillips both from West Palm Beach, FL and 8 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at Laurel Hills Memorial Gardens & Cemetery, 845 Laurel Road, Columbia, PA 17512 on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:30.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, Humane League of Lancaster County or to your favorite charity.
