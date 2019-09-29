Mary Lou (Buffenmyer) Jones, 75, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 after a brief illness.
She was the wife of Norman W. Jones, who passed away on May 25, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Henry and Ruth Buffenmyer.
Surviving Mary are 2 children: Wendy, wife of Justin Martin of Mohnton, PA and Randy Jones of Ephrata, PA; 2 granddaughters, Hadleigh and Reilly Martin. Also, several brothers and sisters: Barbara Haws, wife of the late Parke Haws, of Ephrata, PA; Jeanne Heft, wife of Jere Heft, of Ephrata, PA; Glenn Buffenmyer, husband of Almanara Buffenmyer, of Ephrata, PA; Fred Buffenmyer, of Ephrata, PA; and the late Sarah Hainley, wife of Norman Hainley, of New Holland, PA. Also, many nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and neighbors. She cherished more than anything, her granddaughters.
A celebration of life will be held on October 5, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please be kind to one another, as Mary was a very kind and giving woman to all those who knew her.
