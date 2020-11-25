Mary Lou Brodhecker, 91, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Mennonite Home.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Helen Weigand Brodhecker. A talented ice skater, when Mary Lou was young she toured with the Ice Capades. She enjoyed giving ice skating lessons, dancing with the Buffalo Gals, and traveling.
Mary Lou had worked as a secretary for the Lancaster County Courthouse, and was a food demonstrator in local supermarkets.
She was a lifetime member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters: Edith Brubaker, Jean Afflebach, and Iris Diller.
Mary Lou's family would like to thank the nursing staff of Swarr Run for the compassionate care shown to her over the years at the Mennonite Home.
Friends will be received on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 9:30-10:30AM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, with the Funeral Service to follow at 10:30AM. Masks are required for all attending the viewing and services. Interment in Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Mary Lou's memory to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl St., Lancaster, PA 17603.