Mary Lessig Sieger, 87, of Willow Valley Communities and formerly Butter Road, Lancaster, PA died on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Katherine Keen and Lester L. Lessig. She was married to Samuel Sieger for 62 years.
She grew up in Merion, PA where she graduated from Lower Merion High School, Ardmore, PA. As an elementary education major, she graduated from Stephen’s College and the University of Missouri, both in Columbia, MO. She was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Upon graduation, she taught school for several years in California and Maryland.
She was a member of the Highland Presbyterian Church and over the years taught Sunday school, was a member of the choir, became a Stephen Minister, and was involved with various other committees. She was also a charter member of the Manheim Township Four Seasons Garden Club.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Sieger Jeffreys, and three sons, Stephen McCreary, Christopher Lessig, and John Charles, 6 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be private.
Please visit Mary’s Memorial Page at
A living tribute »