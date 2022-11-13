Mary Lee Nissley, 80, originally of Landisville, PA and more recently of Bainbridge, PA passed away November 5, 2022, at home.
A graduate of Hempfield High School, she earned a bachelor's degree from Northwestern University and went on to work many years for the Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution. When she retired, she moved back to Lancaster County to help with her family's business, Nissley Vineyards and Winery, of which she was a co-owner. She had a keen interest in horticulture which she applied to beautifying the winery property. She was an avid reader, and she enjoyed domestic and foreign travel.
Mary Lee is predeceased by her parents J. Richard and Anna Ruth Nissley. She is survived by her siblings Judith Nissley, Joyce Nissley and John Nissley (married to Melody) and her nephew Jonas Nissley (married to Alyssa).
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary Lee's name can be made to the Lancaster Conservancy at lancasterconservancy.org.
