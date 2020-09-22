Mary Lee Mertz, 100, of Millersville, formerly of Peach Bottom, PA passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Oak Leaf Manor in Millersville. She was a member of Millersville Community United Methodist Church. A woman of faith, heaven gained another angel. She was born in Lihue Kauai, HI. She was the daughter of the late Chun Khun Lee and Hatsuno (Hamaoka) Lee. She was preceded in death by Malcolm Donald Mertz in 1990.
One of her greatest accomplishments was she founded a restaurant in Guam in 1950. After several years in business, she fell in love, married Malcolm, and they purchased a farm in Peach Bottom, PA where she and Malcolm raised their five children. While farming, she worked at the Philadelphia Navy Shipyard as a librarian where she retired in 1989.
She enjoyed spending time with family and so many things too numerous to list. She loved life and gave the gift of her kind and generous heart to everyone.
She is survived by her five children, David Mertz, Mechanicsburg, PA, Diane Walburn, Harrisburg, PA, Bertha Hlubny (Dan) of Millersville, PA, Irene Mertz, Egg Harbor Township, NJ, and Janice Adams (Ernest) Millersville, PA, 5 grandchildren: Zachary, Kyle, Julie, Austin, Susan, and 9 great-grandchildren.
The family is grateful for the care Mary received from the wonderful loving staff at Oakleaf Manor South.
Services will be held at a later date.
To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »