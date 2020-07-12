Mary L. Walter

Mary L. Walter

Mary L. Walter, 86, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Masonic Village. Born in West Donegal Township, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Emma (Flory) Musser.

Mary attended Elizabethtown Area High School. She enjoyed vacationing in Wellsboro, cooking for her family and finding bargains at yard sales. Family was most important to Mary, especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her husband, Carl E. Walter, of Elizabethtown, five children: Barry Kennedy, Karen Long, Jolene Schweers wife of Russell, all of Elizabethtown, Timothy Kennedy husband of Rebecca (Beach), of Bainbridge and Mary Bender, of Milton Grove; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles Musser husband of Bonnie and John Musser husband of Patricia, and one sister, Sandy Kise, all of Elizabethtown.

She was preceded in death by two of her children, Jamie Kennedy and Michelle Walter, five brothers, and five sisters.

To register an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com

Plant a tree in memory of Mary Walter
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.

16 East Main Street
Mount Joy, PA 17552
717-653-5441
www.sheetzfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter