Mary L. Walter, 86, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Masonic Village. Born in West Donegal Township, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Emma (Flory) Musser.
Mary attended Elizabethtown Area High School. She enjoyed vacationing in Wellsboro, cooking for her family and finding bargains at yard sales. Family was most important to Mary, especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her husband, Carl E. Walter, of Elizabethtown, five children: Barry Kennedy, Karen Long, Jolene Schweers wife of Russell, all of Elizabethtown, Timothy Kennedy husband of Rebecca (Beach), of Bainbridge and Mary Bender, of Milton Grove; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles Musser husband of Bonnie and John Musser husband of Patricia, and one sister, Sandy Kise, all of Elizabethtown.
She was preceded in death by two of her children, Jamie Kennedy and Michelle Walter, five brothers, and five sisters.
