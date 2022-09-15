Mary L. Stoltzfus, age 78, formerly of Ronks, PA, passed away at Fairmount Homes on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Gideon K. & Miriam Fisher Stoltzfus.
She was a member of Weavertown Mennonite Church. In the past Mary worked in the housekeeping department at Calvary Homes of Lancaster. She enjoyed cooking and eating good food, especially going to Dienner's Restaurant with friends and family. She also enjoyed flower gardening, needlework and jigsaw puzzles.
She is survived by nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Allen Lee Stoltzfus, Jonathan F. Stoltzfus and Rebecca A. Fisher.
Funeral service will take place at the Weavertown Mennonite Church, 2900 Church Road, Bird In Hand, PA on Friday, September 16th at 11 a.m., with a viewing from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the Gordonville Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
