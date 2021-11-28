Mary L. Stockdale, of Mount Joy, departed this life for heaven on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Mary suffered from the effects of Lyme disease for many years. She was the wife of John C. “Jack” Stockdale for 50 years. Born in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Ethel Hess Wert. She was a 1963 graduate of Lewisburg High School. Mary worked at the former Lewisburg Trust and Safe Deposit Co. from 1964-1975. After moving to Elizabethtown, she worked in Human Resources at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown from 1978-2006. She was a faithful member of Mount Joy Church of God.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two stepsons, John C. Stockdale, Jr., Andy (Gina) Stockdale, and a daughter-in-law Terry Stockdale, all of Lewisburg; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings Donald Wert (Pauline), Biglerville, James Wert (Kathy) Brunswick, GA, John Wert (Linda), Selinsgrove, Barbara Hively, Elizabethtown; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepson Timothy (Tim) Stockdale.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her memorial service at the Mount Joy Church of God, 30 East Main St., Mount Joy, on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation with the family will be immediately following the service in the fellowship hall. Interment will be in Lewisburg Cemetery. Contributions in Mary’s memory may be sent to the Mount Joy Church of God, 30 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
