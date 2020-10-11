Mary L. Ream, 81, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Hopeland to the late Raymond and Violet (Furlow) Wolf.
Mary was a retiree of Dorma Door and loved to spend her days doing puzzles and visiting with her neighbors.
Mary is survived by four children, Mark Burkholder, Steve Burkholder, Carmella, wife of Wayne Koppey, Cory, wife of John Hansen; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, John Wolf and two sisters, Patsy Roth, Brenda Sensenig, all of Ephrata.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Hackman.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Wolf Cemetery, Parkview Heights and Steinmetz Roads, Ephrata.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
