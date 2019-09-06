Mary L. Menko, 89, formerly of Columbia, PA died on September 2, 2109 at Luther Care in Lititz, PA. She was the wife the late Eugene M. Menko who preceded her in death in 1981. Born in Enola, PA she was the daughter of the late Paul and Myrtle Holland Haldeman.
Mary was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She graduated from Columbia High School Class of 1948. Mary helped with the faschnachts as did her late husband for many years at Holy Trinity. Mary was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and also helped at the Rectory. Mary did many hobbies making pine cone wreaths, crocheting, egg decorating, flower arrangements and gardening. She loved flowers.
She is survived by 2 Daughters: Beverly Anne wife of Ronald Kalman of Red Lion, PA and Marcella wife of Fred Shoemaker of Lancaster, PA., 4 lovely grandchildren: David of Reinholds, PA., Adrienne of Hawaii, Brandon and Courtney Seace of Lancaster, PA and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her Companion: Paul K. Seibert, Brothers: Paul and Robert Haldeman and Sisters: Janet Fischer, Betty Edmond and Estella Lowry.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from Holy Trinity Catholic Church 4th & Cherry Streets, Columbia, PA on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Fr. Stephen P. Kelley as Celebrant. There will be a Visitation with the family from 11:00AM until the time of the Mass. Final Commendation and Farewell will be in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. The family requests that flowers be omitted.
Memorial Contri-butions in Mary's memory may be made to Alzheimer's and Related Disorders, P.O. Box 4034, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to Compassus Hospice 2101 Oregon Pike, Suite 301 Lancaster, PA 17601 or to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.