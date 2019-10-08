Mary L. Mellinger, 82, of New Holland, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care, Mt. Joy, after a brief illness.
Born in Campbelltown, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Russell and Kathryn Etter. Her husband, Edward V. Mellinger, died June 25, 2013.
Mary was a very loving and caring person to all. She especially loved her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Evangelical United Methodist Church in New Holland and she enjoyed reading.
Surviving are four children, Cheryl (Scott) Sebastian of Narvon, Edward, Jr., (Barbara) Mellinger of Palmyra, Lori (Todd) Burkhart of New Holland, and Steven (Lisa) Mellinger of Port Orange, FL; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and three siblings, Anna Hillegass, Dr. Russell Etter, and Grace Stutz.
Preceding her in death is a sister, Ruth Clemson; and a brother, John "Jack" Etter.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.