Mary L. Kirchner, 82, of Strasburg passed away December 5, 2022. She was born to the late William and Dorothy Coldren in Lancaster and was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey high school. Mary spent her career as a factory worker and retired from Kerr Glass.
Mary spent her leisure time doing puzzles and crosswords. She loved playing bingo and found joy in knitting and crochet. She spent many years as a girl scout leader, and she used to walk and collect for the Red Cross with her daughters. She loved the beach and visiting Wildwood with her family. She will be remembered as a good mother with a good heart. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Left to cherish Mary's memory is her husband William R. Kirchner, Jr. of Strasburg, with whom she spent 63 years of marriage with; her children Diane Pawson (John) of Pequea, Sharon Abel of Lancaster, Lori Brady (Michael) of Lancaster and William Kirchner III; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister. She is preceded in her passing by a grandson and her other siblings.
A memorial service will be taking place on Monday December 12, 2022, at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street at 10 AM, a visitation will be held at 9 AM. Interment will take place at Conestoga Memorial Park following service.
In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at alzfdn.org.
