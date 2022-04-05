Mary L. Jones, 91, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at home. She was the wife of the late John T. Jones. Mary was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Henry F. and Irene L. Book Long.
She was the Postmaster at Silver Spring Post Office for 27 1/2 years before her retirement in 1990. Mary was a member of Ironville United Methodist Church and the National Association of Federal Retired Employees (NAFRE) Chapter #301 where she served as vice president for seven years. Mary was a lifetime Ladies Auxiliary Member of the West Hempfield Township Fire and Rescue Company. She enjoyed traveling and going to Post Office Conventions.
She is survived by one son: Brian K. (Joanna) Reinoehl, Largo, FL. One daughter: Marie E. Landis, Gap. Three step-sons: Robert (Betty) Jones, Homestead, FL; Jarred Jones, Mountville and Mark (Tammy) Jones, Calvert City, KY. One step-daughter: Cheryl (Philip Hinkle) Jones, Millersville. Thirteen grandchildren. Eighteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Two sisters: Arlene Gestewitz, Columbia and Ruth Ann Baldwin, Lancaster. She was preceded in death by one daughter: Patricia L. Baldwin. Two brothers: Joseph Long and Donald Long. Two sisters: Thelma Beck and Rose Marie Long.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Greg Impink, officiating. Interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Ironville United Methodist Church or Hospice and Community Care. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »