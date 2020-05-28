Mary L. Hatfield, 79, of Stevens, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020, at home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born in Wharnecliff, WV to the late Lawrence Elmer and Minnie (Dingess) Ferrell and was the beloved wife of Melvin M. Hatfield with whom she would have shared 48 years of marriage this June.
Mary loved the Lord and attended Reamstown Church of God. She worked in retail and banking throughout her life. Mary's passion was her family. She loved them fiercely and they her. Although small in stature, she had a big personality and everyone instantly loved her when they met her. She was tough and had a strong will, often being referred to as sassy but at the same time gentle, kind and so very loving. She spoke her mind and had her own unique sense of humor and would light up the room with her smile. Mary was a bright light to her family and in this world. Our hope is that she knew the gift she was to her family.
In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by 2 daughters, Traci, wife of Eric Ford, and Deb Hatfield, a son, Robert J. Martin; 1 granddaughter, Kyla, wife of Sam Roseboro, 2 grandsons, Dustin and Cory Martin, 2 great-grandchildren, Kayana and Kinley; 2 brothers, John, husband of Orvetta, and Lannie, husband of Mary Ferrell; and many nieces, nephews, family members and friends that love and miss her.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care of Mount Joy, Pa.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
