Mary L. Gantz, 101, of Manheim, PA, passed away at United Zion Retirement Community on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Born in Maytown, she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Mary E. Warner Gutshall. She was the wife of the late John F. Gantz, Sr.
Mary is survived by 4 children, Paul Gantz, Joanne Pickel, John Gantz, Jr., and Judy Cramer; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; two great-great-great grandchildren; and a niece, Jane Bergman. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Dulaney.
Services are private. Interment will be in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim, PA. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.simplefuneralspa.com.