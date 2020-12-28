Mary L. Beiler, 84, of 323 Beechdale Road, Bird-in-Hand, died Friday, December 25, 2020 at her home. Born in Bird-in-Hand, she was the daughter of the late John K. and Mary Lapp King. She was the wife of the late Andrew E. Beiler. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by: twin sister, Mattie L. King of Bird-in-Hand; step-daughters, Sally Y. Lapp of New Holland, Sylvia Y. married to David B. Miller of Bird-in-Hand; step-brothers; step-sisters; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Katie King, Elizabeth Glick, Susie Stoltzfus and Leah Hochstettler.
The funeral will be private with interment in Myer's Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »