Mary L. Beck August 15, 1932 October 11, 2022 Mount Joy, PA

Mary L. Beck, 90, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Pleasant Acres, York, PA. She was the wife of the late James E. Beck who died in September of 2019. Born August 15, 1932 in McSherrystown, she was the daughter of the late George D. and Helen (Horwedel) Livelsberger.
Mary was retired from Mount Joy Vo Tech. She was a member of Mary Mother of the Church, Mount Joy. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are two daughters, Laura Lefever of Columbia and Christine Beck of Montana, two sons, James Beck II of Chambersburg and Thomas Beck of Mount Joy; six grandchildren (Valerie, Amanda, Miranda, Tara, Abigail and Penelope) and 8 great-grandchildren (Kaycee, Jenna, Sarah, Riley, Brady, Evan, Jaycee and Hunter); and four great-great-grandchildren (Amir, Meleik, Jr., Summer, and Leon); one sibling, Joan Strock, McSherrystown, she was preceded in death by seven siblings, Frances Finley, George, Raymond, Robert, Thomas, William and Leo Livelsberger.
Service will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »